Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 4-1/2 year high, sugar, cocoa also up

Contributor
Nigel Hunt Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

Arabica coffee futures on ICE climbed to a 4-1/2 year high on Tuesday, boosted by a drought in top producer Brazil, while sugar and cocoa prices also rose.

Adds quote, updates prices

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE climbed to a 4-1/2 year high on Tuesday, boosted by a drought in top producer Brazil, while sugar and cocoa prices also rose.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose by 2.1 cents, or 1.3%, to $1.6445 per lb by 1335 GMT after setting a 4-1/2 year high of $1.6675 earlier in the session.

* Dealers said the market was supported by the worst dry spell in 91 years in top producer Brazil, which is diminishing the outlook for next year's crop.

* "Weather forecasters expect the much too dry weather to continue from June until August, which is not a good sign for the 2022/23 crop, flowering of which begins from September," Commerzbank said in a note.

* The crop in Brazil this year, an off-year in the country's biennial crop cycle, has also been hurt by dry weather while transport disruptions in Colombia have added to short-term supply tightness.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 rose by $33, or 2.1%, to $1,616 a tonne after setting a 2-1/2 year high of $1,619.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.31 cents, or 1.8%, to 17.67 cents per lb after setting a two-week high of 17.89 cents.

* Dealers noted recent drought warnings by government agencies in Brazil had helped to strengthen sugar prices.

* "The news did concentrate our minds on the potential for a disaster in CS (Centre-South) Brazil," Marex analyst Robin Shaw said in a note, adding there was also good demand for raws in the physical market including from China.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $6.30, or 1.4%, to $465.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose by $38, or 1.55%, to $2,494 a tonne.

* The International Cocoa Organization on Monday forecast there would be a global cocoa surplus of 165,000 tonnes in the 2020/21 season (October/September), up from a previous projection of 102,000 tonnes.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 11 pounds, or 0.7%, to 1,643 pounds a tonne, with the strength of sterling helping to cap gains. GBP/.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Christina Fincher)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular