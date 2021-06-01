SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 4-1/2 year high, sugar, cocoa also up

Adds quote, updates prices

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE climbed to a 4-1/2 year high on Tuesday, boosted by a drought in top producer Brazil, while sugar and cocoa prices also rose.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose by 2.1 cents, or 1.3%, to $1.6445 per lb by 1335 GMT after setting a 4-1/2 year high of $1.6675 earlier in the session.

* Dealers said the market was supported by the worst dry spell in 91 years in top producer Brazil, which is diminishing the outlook for next year's crop.

* "Weather forecasters expect the much too dry weather to continue from June until August, which is not a good sign for the 2022/23 crop, flowering of which begins from September," Commerzbank said in a note.

* The crop in Brazil this year, an off-year in the country's biennial crop cycle, has also been hurt by dry weather while transport disruptions in Colombia have added to short-term supply tightness.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 rose by $33, or 2.1%, to $1,616 a tonne after setting a 2-1/2 year high of $1,619.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.31 cents, or 1.8%, to 17.67 cents per lb after setting a two-week high of 17.89 cents.

* Dealers noted recent drought warnings by government agencies in Brazil had helped to strengthen sugar prices.

* "The news did concentrate our minds on the potential for a disaster in CS (Centre-South) Brazil," Marex analyst Robin Shaw said in a note, adding there was also good demand for raws in the physical market including from China.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose by $6.30, or 1.4%, to $465.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose by $38, or 1.55%, to $2,494 a tonne.

* The International Cocoa Organization on Monday forecast there would be a global cocoa surplus of 165,000 tonnes in the 2020/21 season (October/September), up from a previous projection of 102,000 tonnes.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 11 pounds, or 0.7%, to 1,643 pounds a tonne, with the strength of sterling helping to cap gains. GBP/.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman and Christina Fincher)

