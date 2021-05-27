SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 4-1/2 year high as supplies shrink

LONDON, May 27 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE steadied on Thursday after hitting a 4-1/2 year high earlier in the session on fears over shrinking supplies and farmer defaults in Brazil, and as export delays in No. 2 producer Colombia also lent support.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1slipped 0.5% to $1.5500 per lb at 1047 GMT​​, having hit its highest since late 2016 earlier at $1.5720.

* Amid a looming deficit, coffee farmers in Brazil are trying to renegotiate their pre-agreed sales contracts with exporters and traders at higher prices, sparking widespread industry fears over defaults.

* Amid ongoing dry weather, arabica output in Brazil is expected to shrink sharply this season, while most exportable coffee is still not reaching the ports in Colombia as widespread anti-government protests continue.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1edged up 0.2% to $1,506 a tonne.

* "Robusta suppliers have been holding back (sales) despite foreseeably high production as they have been hoping for additional price buoyancy generated by the Arabica market. Their strategy could work," said Commerzbank in a note.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.3% to 16.99 cents per lb, having hit a one-month low of 16.54 cents on Monday.

* Top producer Brazil's center-south sugar and ethanol production in the first half of May progressed above expectations, nearing levels seen at this time last season when the country had a record sugar crop.

* Indian mills have started selling sugar without the support of government subsidies, a move that could lift exports by 14% to a record 6.5 million tonnes in 2020/21.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​​rose 0.8% to $453.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​​fell 0.7% to 1,627 pounds per tonne.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 dipped 0.2% to $2,418 a tonne.

* A fifth of cocoa purchases by multinational companies in Ivory Coast must be fulfilled by local firms in an effort to improve competition in the world's largest cocoa-exporting economy, according to a government decree.

