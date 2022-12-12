Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 3-week low; sugar, cocoa also down

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

December 12, 2022 — 07:40 am EST

LONDON, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell to a 3-week low on Monday, weakened partly by rising exchange stocks, while sugar and cocoa prices were also lower.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 was 1.8% lower at $1.5525 per lb by 1235 GMT after setting a three-week low of $1.5455.

* Dealers said funds were increasing short positions against the backdrop of rising exchange stocks.

* ICE certified coffee stocks stood at 681,698 bags on Dec. 9, the highest level since early August and well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 384,310 bags pending grading.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.2% to $1,860 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.9% to 19.44 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market had been underpinned by short-term supply tightness but that is set to ease in coming weeks as production expands in countries such as Thailand.

* "Peak crushing season is getting underway in Thailand which expects a strong crop. As global trade flows start loosening with more exports from Thailand, sugar prices should start easing from the current levels," Citi said in a report.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.6% to $532.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.6% to $2,490 a tonne.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 954,000 tonnes by Dec. 11 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, up 10% from the same period last season, exporters estimated on Monday.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.3% to 1,916 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

