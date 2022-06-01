SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 3-month peak on signs of tightening supply

Updates with comments on arabica jump, includes closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit the highest price in more than three months on Wednesday on signs of tightening supplies and as the Brazilian real remained firm versus the dollar. BRL=

A strong real dents exporter selling in top producer Brazil by lowering returns in local currency terms.

Advisory: There will be no trading for futures of refined sugar, robusta coffee and cocoa in London on Thursday and Friday due to local holidays. New York trading for futures of arabica coffee, cocoa and raw sugar will have a delayed start at 7:30 EDT on those days.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 8.2 cents, or 3.5%, at $2.3945 per lb​​​​, having hit the highest since February at $2.4065.

* ICE certified arabica stocks continued their descent, falling to 1.04 million bags, their lowest since mid-March KC-TOT-TOT.

* "ICE certs are dropping at a larger rate. Rumor, well founded, that another 350k are coming off soon," said a U.S.-based trader, who also noted the strong Brazilian currency as a supporting factor behind the price jump.

* "Our expectation is for inventories to go down for the remainder of the year and possibly most of next year," said Rabobank in a note, adding that it thinks most of the stocks' reduction has been priced in.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 rose $30, or 1.4%, to $2,136 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc1 rose $28, or 1.1%, to $2,524 a tonne.

* Dealers said there was a near-term upside bias given speculators might look to cover their extensive short position.

* The International Cocoa Organization (ICCO) on Wednesday forecast a 174,000 tonne global cocoa deficit in the current 2021/22 season (October-September), down slightly from a previous projection of 181,000 tonnes.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 ​​rose 29 pounds, or 1.6%, to 1,794 pounds per tonne​​.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1​​rose 0.04 cent, or 0.2%, to 19.44 cents per lb​​.

* Analysts are increasingly pricing in a surplus this season, and a larger one the next.

* "We expect sugar prices to come under pressure over the coming months as global production increases," said Wisdom Tree in a note.

* August white sugar LSUc1​​rose $5.80, or 1.0%, to $578.10 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Shinjini Ganguli)

