SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 3-month low as supply outlook improves

Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit a three-month low on Thursday as favourable weather in top producer Brazil boosts supply outlook amid worries over demand in Europe.

NEW YORK/LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit a three-month low on Thursday as favourable weather in top producer Brazil boosts supply outlook amid worries over demand in Europe.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 7.6 cents, or 3.6%, at $2.0215 per lb​​, having hit its lowest since mid July at $2.0110.

* Rabobank said the weather in Brazil has been excellent for the flowering of the coffee crop that will be harvested next year.

* Dealers said semi-washed coffee in Brazil is almost cheap enough to be shipped to ICE exchange warehouses for delivery against futures contracts.

* Investment bank Itau BBA said in a note there are also concerns about coffee demand in Europe, the world's largest consuming region, due to ongoing economic difficulties.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $44, or 2.1%, at $2,097 a tonne.

* Vietnam's Central Highlands is expected to face heavy rains this week that may disrupt coffee harvesting, while supplies tightened in Indonesia at the end of the harvest.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 settled up 10 pounds, or 0.5%, at 1,915 pounds per tonne​​, having scaled a more than two-year peak of 1,954 pounds on Monday.

* Europe's third-quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand, fell 1.6% from a year earlier to 369,679 tonnes, the Brussels-based European Cocoa Association said.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $67, or 2.9%, to $2,385 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​rose 0.13 cent, or 0.7%, to 18.81 cents per lb​, after hitting the highest in nearly three months at 18.94 on Wednesday.

* Europe's largest sugar producer SuedzuckerSZUG.DE posted a rise of almost 80% in quarterly earnings and again forecast higher full-year profits.

* Brazilian sugar and ethanol makers will likely face a less favourable period regardless of who emerges victorious from the hotly-contested Brazilian presidential election on Oct. 30.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture has raised its outlook for sugar supplies in the United States for the 2022/23 season.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.60, or 0.5%, to $557.20 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Vinay Dwivedi)

