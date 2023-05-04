SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 3-1/2-week low on worries over demand

Adds comments, closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed down on Thursday amid concerns over demand and bets that prices have peaked for now, despite still tight supplies.

Elsewhere, sugar and cocoa gained.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 2.55 cents, or 1.4%, at $1.8295 per lb, having hit the lowest since April 10 at $1.8110.

* Arabica supply remains tight as top producer Brazil's harvest is only starting to get underway and stocks are low.

* Against that, demand is under pressure from macro-economic headwinds.

* Starbucks CorpSBUX.O on Tuesday failed to lift its 2023 guidance, saying growth in average sales in key consumer China will be at a more moderate pace.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $12, or 0.5%, at $2,412 a tonne.

* Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam inched up this week on tight farmer inventories, though export prices were unchanged, having peaked three weeks ago.

* Rabobank sees robusta steady to lower from current levels, forecasting it will trade between $2,275-2,475 a tonne in the coming month.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1​settled up 0.35 cents, or 1.4%, at 25.52 cents per lb, having hit an 11-1/2 year peak last week.

* Sugar remains underpinned by tight supplies, though Citi expects this quarter to see the price peak as a forecast bumper 2023/24 crop from top producer Brazil becomes available.

* Brazil's center-south sugar production is seen growing 13% to 38.3 million tonnes, consultancy Datagro said.

* Trader Sucden said it sees limitations to the amount of sugar Brazil will be able to move during the peak months of the export season due to port congestion.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $10.20, or 1.5%, at $697.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 21 pounds, or 1.0%, to 2,200 pounds per tonne​, having hit its lowest since mid-April at 2,172 earlier.

* Citi sees a global deficit of 75,000 tonnes this season, slightly reduced from its March forecast on reports of improved weather and pod setting in West Africa.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose $34, or 1.2%, to $2,904 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

