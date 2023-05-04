SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 3-1/2 week low on worries over demand

Recasts, updates prices, adds details

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Thursday amid concerns over demand and bets that prices have peaked for now, despite still tight supplies.

Elsewhere, sugar fell and cocoa gained.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 fell 2.2% to $1.8145 per lb at 1522 GMT, having hit hits lowest since April 10 at $1.8110.

* Arabica supply remains tight as top producer Brazil's harvest is only starting to get underway and stocks are low following two years of adverse weather.

* Against that, demand is under pressure from macro-economic headwinds.

* Starbucks CorpSBUX.O on Tuesday failed to lift its 2023 guidance, saying growth in average sales in key consumer China will be at a more moderate pace in the second half, while earnings per share will also disappoint.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.5% to $2,416 a tonne, having hit a 12-year high last week.

* Coffee prices in top robusta producer Vietnam inched up this week on tight farmer inventories, though export prices were unchanged, having peaked three weeks ago.

* Rabobank sees robusta steady to lower from current levels, forecasting it will trade between $2,275-2,475 a tonne in the coming month.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.7% to 24.99 cents per lb, having hit an 11-1/2 year peak last week.

* Sugar remains underpinned by tight supplies, though Citi expects this quarter to see the price peak as a forecast bumper 2023/24 crop from top producer Brazil becomes available.

* Overall, it sees prices averaging a historically high 22.90 cents this year, as the market stays in deficit for 2022/23 and likely 2023/24.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $685.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.8% to 2,196 pounds per tonne, having hit its lowest since mid-April at 2,172 earlier in a further retreat from last month's 6-1/2 year peak.

* Citi sees a global deficit of 75,000 this season, slightly reduced from its March forecast on reports of improved weather and pod setting in West Africa.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 rose 1.4% to $2,912 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.