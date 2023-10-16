SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 3-1/2 week high, cocoa rallies

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures traded on the ICE exchange hit a 3-1/2 week high on Monday after gaining 6% last week, while cocoa futures headed back towards recent multi-year highs.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was little change at $1.5495 per lb​​ at 1125 GMT, having hit a high of $1.5580.

* Dealers said farmers in top producer Brazil were in no rush to sell as they have few cash flow needs at present. They also noted that the crop on sale at present was treated with fertilisers purchased at very high prices.

* ICE arabica speculators however, increased their short positions or bets on falling prices by 1,996 contracts to 24,406 in the week to Oct 10, data showed.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,289 a metric ton, edging further away from a six-month low of $2,223 set on Tuesday.

* BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, was upbeat on price prospects for robusta, where output is expected to be hard hit this season by the El Nino weather event, while demand for the relatively cheap bean should remain resilient.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2rose 2% to 3,102 pounds per ton, extending last week's 3% gain and heading back towards recent 46-year-highs.

* The market remains underpinned by supply woes as a third consecutive global deficit is widely forecast for the 2023/24 season (October-September).

* These were made worse last week after much better than expected data on the EU third quarter cocoa grind, a measure of demand.

* Limiting gains in cocoa however, exporters estimated that arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast rose 8.5% versus a year ago between Oct. 1 and Oct 15.

* December New York cocoa CCc1rose 2.3% to $3,580 a ton.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1fell 0.4% to 26.91 cents per lb, having gained 1% last week.

* Dealers noted concerns are rising for output from Mexico, a key exporter to the U.S., while output in key producers India and Thailand is expected to remain poor thanks to the El Nino weather event.

* Also aiding sugar, oil prices are rallying as investors fear the Israel-Hamas war might escalate. Rising energy prices tend to prompt cane mills to produce more cane-based ethanol and less sugar.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $722.10 a ton.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jason Neely)

