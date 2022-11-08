SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 15-month low on demand concerns, inventories

Recasts, updates prices, adds details

LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit fresh 15-month lows on Tuesday, with traders concerned about demand weakness, especially in Europe, and betting that ICE-certified stocks have further to rise.

Cocoa futures hit multi-month highs, meanwhile.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 fell 1.8% to $163.25 per lb at 1400 GMT, having hit a 15-month trough of $1.6180 on Tuesday.

* Large volumes of arabica coffee stocks are about to enter ICE exchange warehouses, taking total stocks up from recent 23-year lows, traders told Reuters.

* Dealers also noted total industry stocks in consuming regions seem quite healthy at a time when demand is surprising some roasters to the downside, adding that prices are set to fall further this week.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.9% to $1,834 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 edged up 0.6% to $2,520 a tonne, having matched Monday's five-month peak of $2,505 earlier.

* Cocoa bean arrivals to San Pedro, one of top producer Ivory Coast's two main ports, were blocked last week as part of an ongoing strike impacting the industry ahead of peak main crop harvests, exporters said.

* Dealers said investors were covering short positions as nearby cocoa futures trade at an ever-widening premium to those further out CC-1=R, indicating limited near-term supply, strengthening demand or both.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.8% to 2,024 pounds a tonne​​, having hit its highest in 2-1/2 years at 2,026, thanks in large part to recent weakness in sterling.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.8% to 18.82 cents per lb.

* Dealers said there was little reason for prices to improve significantly from current levels, adding that they are primed, if anything, to slip lower.

* Brazil's total sugar production for the 2023-24 season (April-March) is expected to increase by 8.3% to 39.04 million tonnes as the sweetener continues to provide better returns than ethanol, consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

* France's farm ministry reduced its 2022 production forecast for the country's drought-affected sugar beet crop to 31.94 million tonnes, compared with 32.69 million tonnes forecast last month and down 7.1% from last year.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $533.90 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by David Goodman and Uttaresh.V)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.