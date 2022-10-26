SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 14-month low amid upbeat supply outlook, demand woes

LONDON, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell to a 14-month low on Wednesday as supply prospects in central and south America improve, exports pick up pace and worries over demand escalate.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 was 1% lower at $1.8405 per lb at 1220 GMT​​ after slumping to a 14-month low of $1.8130.

* Dealers noted output in top washed arabica producers Colombia and Central America is expected to rise in the 2022/23 (October-September) season as the weather has been generally favourable.

* Costa Rica's coffee production will likely grow 11.5% in the 2022-2023 harvest, officials said, boosted by new plantations and a larger crop during the biannual cycle.

* Meanwhile the weather in top producer Brazil remains favourable, exports are picking up pace and concerns escalate that a global economic downturn could curb demand.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.8% to $1,931 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.4% lower at 18.03 cents per lb. The contract hit a near three week low of 17.98 cents.

* Dealers said Brazil’s sugar production looks likely to exceed last season's total and everything is pointing to much higher production next season, meaning a global surplus now seems certain with concerns over demand adding to the mix.

* Agricultural consultancy Datagro said on Wednesday that top producer Brazil's sugar output next season could grow to 38.5 million tonnes from the current 33.2 million tonnes on better climate conditions.

* December white sugar LSUc1 was flat at $524.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.4% to $2,305 a tonne.

* Cadbury chocolate-maker MondelezMDLZ.O has pledged to spend an additional $600 million by 2030 on efforts to combat child labour, farmer poverty and deforestation in cocoa.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.5% to 1,875 pounds per tonne​.

