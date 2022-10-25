SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 13-month low, raw sugar edges up

Commodities

Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell to a 13-month low on Tuesday, weakened by an improving outlook for next year's crop in top producer Brazil, while raw sugar edged higher.

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell to a 13-month low on Tuesday, weakened by an improving outlook for next year's crop in top producer Brazil, while raw sugar edged higher.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 3.2% to $1.8425 per lb by 1443 GMT after slumping to a 13-month low of $1.84.

* Dealers said funds were scaling back long positions with recent rains in Brazil aiding flowering, while there remained concerns a global economic downturn could curb demand.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $1,9592 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.2% to 18.17 cents per lb, edging away from a more than two-week low of 18.06 cents set earlier in the session.

* Dealers noted sugar production in Brazil's Centre-South region in the first half of October totalled 1.83 million tonnes, up 59% from the same period a year earlier.

* The rise was slightly lower than expected with a survey issued by S&P Global Commodity Insights estimating that sugar production had risen to 1.95 million tonnes.

* Analyst Datagro on Tuesday forecast there would be a global sugar surplus of 1.87 million tonnes in the 2022/23 season.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $524.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 was down 1.4% at $2,304 a tonne.

* Dealers noted favourable weather was boosting the outlook for production in top grower Ivory Coast.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 1.7% to 1,895 pounds a tonne.

