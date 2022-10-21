Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 13-month low, heads for 2nd weekly loss

Contributor
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

Arabica coffee prices on ICE hit a fresh 13-month low on Friday, heading for a second straight weekly loss amid an upbeat supply outlook and ongoing concerns about surging inflation and a weakening global economy.

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee prices on ICE hit a fresh 13-month low on Friday, heading for a second straight weekly loss amid an upbeat supply outlook and ongoing concerns about surging inflation and a weakening global economy.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.1% to $1.9120 per lb at 1531 GMT, having touched its lowest since September 2021 at $1.8620.

* "Coffee futures have shaken off concerns as to tight global inventories and instead seen prices fall on an improving

weather outlook in Brazil and a deteriorating consumption environment," said Fitch Solutions in a note.

* Brazil's 2022/23 coffee crop was projected at 57.3 million 60-kg bags compared to a September estimate of 58.2 million bags, consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

* Dealers noted sales in top producer Brazil have almost completely stalled, with farmers reluctant to clinch deals at low prices.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2.2% to $1,996 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.3% to 18.44 cents per lb, having hit its lowest in two weeks at 18.26 cents.

* Dealers said the market has a bearish taint amid a growing view that a decent-sized production surplus will be seen this season, especially if demand starts to fall away as economic growth stalls.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 1.1% to $533.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.7% to $2,312 a tonne.

* North America's cocoa grindings, a measure of demand, fell 3.37% in the third quarter from a year earlier to 119,244 tonnes, in line with market expectations, data showed.

* Asia's third-quarter cocoa grind rose 9.5% year-on-year to 231,080 tonnes, data showed.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.5% to 1,910 pounds per tonne​​, helped by continued weakness in sterling GBP=​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Shailesh Kuber)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular