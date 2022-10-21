SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 13-month low, heads for 2nd weekly loss

By Maytaal Angel

LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee prices on ICE hit a fresh 13-month low on Friday, heading for a second straight weekly loss amid an upbeat supply outlook and ongoing concerns about surging inflation and a weakening global economy.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 2.2% to $1.8690 per lb at 1207 GMT, having touched its lowest since September 2021 at $1.8680.

* "Coffee futures have shaken off concerns as to tight global inventories and instead seen prices fall on an improving

weather outlook in Brazil and a deteriorating consumption environment," said Fitch Solutions in a note.

* Brazilian coffee farmers sold 60% of this year's crop by Oct. 18, a much slower selling pace than seen at this time last year, of 68%, consultancy Safras & Mercado said.

* Dealers noted sales in top producer Brazil have almost completely stalled, with farmers reluctant to clinch deals at low prices. With exporters in need of coffee to cover pre-agreed sales, this could eventually underpin prices, they said.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2.7% to $1,985 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.8% to 18.53 cents per lb, having hit its lowest in two weeks at $18.26.

* Dealers said the market has a bearish taint amid a growing view that a decent-sized production surplus will be seen this season, especially if demand starts to fall away as economic growth stalls.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose 2.1% to $539.20 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 1.4% to $2,297 a tonne.

* North America's cocoa grindings, a measure of demand, fell 3.37% in the third quarter from a year earlier to 119,244 tonnes, in line with market expectations, data showed.

* Asia's third-quarter cocoa grind rose 9.5% year-on-year to 231,080 tonnes, data showed.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.8% to 1,916 pounds per tonne​​, helped by continued weakness in sterling GBP=​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.