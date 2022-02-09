SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 10-year peak as exchange stocks dwindle

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee on ICE hit a 10-year high on Wednesday boosted by supply concerns, with exchange-certified stocks languishing at their lowest level in more than 20 years.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.6% to $2.5335 per lb at 1216 GMT, having hit its highest since late 2011 at $2.5385.

* Dealers said they were continuing to monitor the drawdown in exchange stocks. They added there is very little trade happening in top producer Brazil, with arabica roasters buying hand to mouth amid soaring prices.

* Certified ICE arabica stocks KC-TOT-TOT fell to 20-year lows of 1.06 million bags on Tuesday, down sharply from 1.54 million bags seen at the end of 2021.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.3% to $2,241 a tonne, deriving support from the rally in arabica prices.

* Traders are planning to deliver thousands of tonnes of robusta coffee from Asia to the ICE exchange in Europe for the first time in more than three years - a move likely to take the heat out of robusta prices.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 1.4% to 18.34 cents per lb, locked in a recent range.

* Egypt aims to increase its sugar production by about 500,000 tonnes annually, its cabinet said in a statement on Wednesday.

* France's Tereos, the world's second largest sugar maker, expects sugar prices to remain high as it sees the world market remaining in deficit for a third year in a row while Europe faces supply tensions.

* March white sugar LSUc1, which expires on Friday, rose 1.4% to $506.20 a tonne, while the May LSUc2contract gained %1.4 to $489.50 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 rose 2.4% to $2,790 a tonne, having touched its highest since last October at $2,792.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1.7% to 1,838 pounds per tonne​, having also hit its highest since last October at 1,840.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Mark Heinrich)

