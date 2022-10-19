SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 1-yr low on upbeat supply view, recession risks

recasts, updates prices

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee prices hit a fresh one year low on Wednesday, with dealers focused on favourable weather in top producer Brazil and growing ever more concerned about global recession risks.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 2.1% to $1.9110 per lb at 1543 GMT​​​, after touching a one-year low of $1.9015.

* Dealers noted rains in Brazil had spurred coffee tree flowering, boding well for next year's crop. Forecasters Maxar said it expected light to moderate showers to continue over the next five days.

* In the wider financial markets, the recent recovery in world stocks lost momentum while the safe-haven dollar rose amid ongoing worries over whether central bank interest rate hikes to contain inflation could push the global economy into recession.

* Underpinning prices however, ICE-certified arabica stocks have hit , falling to 397,399 tonnes.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2.1% to $1,992 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.1% to 18.69 cents per lb, having settled 0.5% lower on Tuesday.

* Dealers said supply news from India, the world's second largest sugar exporter, was weighing on prices, with the market tipped to head lower unless macro-economic signals improve.

* Indian sugar output is expected to rise 2% to 36.5 million tonnes in the new season that began on Oct. 1, and the country is on track to have excess supply to export of around 9 million tonnes.

* An Indian government official, meanwhile, said the country will announce this year's sugar export quota within a week.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 1.5% to $538.90 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.3% to $2,308 a tonne.

* The market is awaiting data regarding North America third quarter grinding to be released on Thursday at 4:00 PM (ET).

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 1,888 pounds per tonne, helped by a further decline in sterling GBP=​.

