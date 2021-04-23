Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee hits 1-1/2 month high, raw sugar gains

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit a 1-1/2 month peak on Friday, helped by a strengthening Brazilian real and by signs demand is recovering just as supplies from Brazil are expected to fall short.

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE hit a 1-1/2 month peak on Friday, helped by a strengthening Brazilian real and by signs demand is recovering just as supplies from Brazil are expected to fall short.

Raw sugar gained, heading back towards Thursday's peak above 17 cents/lb.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.5% to $1.3680 per lb at 1032 GMT, after peaking at $1.3700, the highest since early March.

* The real BRL= hit a 1-1/2 month peak versus the dollar on Thursday, deterring farmers in the world's top coffee producer from selling by lowering returns in local currency terms.

* Nestle NESN.S reported its strongest quarterly sales growth in 10 years on Thursday. Coffee was the largest contributor to sales growth, with Nespresso sales up more than 17%.

* "We adjust our 2021/22 production estimates down to 164.8 million bags on further weather risks in Brazil, Colombia, and Indonesia. With (a) demand estimate of 173.1 million bags, we expect a global deficit of 8.4 million bags," said Citi in a note.

* The bank upgraded its 6-12 month price forecast by 0.05 cents/lb to $1.40/lb.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.1% to $1,409 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 ​​rose 0.3% to 16.97 cents per lb, after peaking at a 1-1/2 month high of 17.07 cents on Thursday.

* Dealers said sugar remains well supported, with a diminished crop outlook in Brazil and the European Union.

* Citi lowered its 2021/22 sugar surplus forecast to ~2.9 million tonnes, 22% less than its March estimate, primarily due to crop downgrades in Brazil. The bank sees second quarter prices averaging 16.2 cents/lb.

* ​August white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.6% to $465.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* July London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.2% to 1,650 pounds per tonne​.

* July New York cocoa CCc2 ​​rose 0.3% to $2,448 a tonne.

(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular