SOFTS-Arabica coffee heads back towards multi-year highs

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE recovered on Tuesday, heading back towards a recent near 10-year high on persistent supply tightness linked mostly to logistical snags.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.1% to $2.3380 per lb at 1142 GMT. The market climbed to $2.3955 on Friday, its highest in nearly 10 years.

* The uptrend is seen intact even at these levels. Rabobank said worries about logistical issues has spurred panic buying across the market.

* Dealers said roasters are rushing to buy, having collectively given up on the hope that prices will fall.

* They also noted nearby coffee futures are moving to a premium versus those further out, indicating supply tightness.

* Certified stocks continue to fall in both arabica and robusta.KC-TOT-TOT

* March arabica may retest resistance at $2.3865 per lb, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2.4260-$2.4895, a Reuters technicals analysis showed.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,262 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 lost 0.5% to 19.65 cents per lb, extending the market's retreat from a 4-1/2 year high of 20.69 cents set last week.

* Dealers said there was little fundamental reason for sugar prices to fall far, especially as prices are currently below the Brazilian ethanol parity.

* They added, however, that selling from India persists, meaning prices should remain range-bound, though with an upward bias.

* French sugar producer Tereos reported first half revenues up 7% at 2,199 million euros, boosted by increased prices in all its market segments and in its starch business.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $506.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1% to 1,757 pounds a tonne, having hit a one month high of 1,757.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,593 a tonne.

