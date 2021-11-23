SOFTS-Arabica coffee heads back towards multi-year highs
LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE recovered on Tuesday, heading back towards a recent near 10-year high on persistent supply tightness linked mostly to logistical snags.
COFFEE
* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.1% to $2.3380 per lb at 1142 GMT. The market climbed to $2.3955 on Friday, its highest in nearly 10 years.
* The uptrend is seen intact even at these levels. Rabobank said worries about logistical issues has spurred panic buying across the market.
* Dealers said roasters are rushing to buy, having collectively given up on the hope that prices will fall.
* They also noted nearby coffee futures are moving to a premium versus those further out, indicating supply tightness.
* Certified stocks continue to fall in both arabica and robusta.KC-TOT-TOT
* March arabica may retest resistance at $2.3865 per lb, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2.4260-$2.4895, a Reuters technicals analysis showed.
* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,262 a tonne.
SUGAR
* March raw sugar SBc1 lost 0.5% to 19.65 cents per lb, extending the market's retreat from a 4-1/2 year high of 20.69 cents set last week.
* Dealers said there was little fundamental reason for sugar prices to fall far, especially as prices are currently below the Brazilian ethanol parity.
* They added, however, that selling from India persists, meaning prices should remain range-bound, though with an upward bias.
* French sugar producer Tereos reported first half revenues up 7% at 2,199 million euros, boosted by increased prices in all its market segments and in its starch business.
* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $506.40 a tonne.
COCOA
* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1% to 1,757 pounds a tonne, having hit a one month high of 1,757.
* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,593 a tonne.
(Editing by David Evans)
((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.