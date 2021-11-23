Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee heads back towards multi-year highs

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

Arabica coffee futures on ICE recovered on Tuesday, heading back towards a recent near 10-year high on persistent supply tightness linked mostly to logistical snags.

LONDON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE recovered on Tuesday, heading back towards a recent near 10-year high on persistent supply tightness linked mostly to logistical snags.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 1.1% to $2.3380 per lb at 1142 GMT. The market climbed to $2.3955 on Friday, its highest in nearly 10 years.

* The uptrend is seen intact even at these levels. Rabobank said worries about logistical issues has spurred panic buying across the market.

* Dealers said roasters are rushing to buy, having collectively given up on the hope that prices will fall.

* They also noted nearby coffee futures are moving to a premium versus those further out, indicating supply tightness.

* Certified stocks continue to fall in both arabica and robusta.KC-TOT-TOT

* March arabica may retest resistance at $2.3865 per lb, a break above which could lead to a gain to $2.4260-$2.4895, a Reuters technicals analysis showed.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.5% to $2,262 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 lost 0.5% to 19.65 cents per lb, extending the market's retreat from a 4-1/2 year high of 20.69 cents set last week.

* Dealers said there was little fundamental reason for sugar prices to fall far, especially as prices are currently below the Brazilian ethanol parity.

* They added, however, that selling from India persists, meaning prices should remain range-bound, though with an upward bias.

* French sugar producer Tereos reported first half revenues up 7% at 2,199 million euros, boosted by increased prices in all its market segments and in its starch business.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $506.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 1% to 1,757 pounds a tonne, having hit a one month high of 1,757.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.2% to $2,593 a tonne.

(Editing by David Evans)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular