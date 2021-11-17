SOFTS-Arabica coffee gains over 4% to hit almost a decade high

Includes closing prices, adds comments from analyst

SAO PAULO/LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose more than 4% on Wednesday to their highest level in almost a decade, boosted by tightening supplies in major consuming markets, while sugar and cocoa prices also rose.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 rose 4.4% to $2.3475 per lb after peaking at $2.3580, its highest level since January 2012.

* Dealers said delays to shipments from South America as well as adverse crop weather in Colombia and in Asia had helped fuel the run-up in prices.

* "High freight costs and shipping delays from South America to Asia are lending a tailwind to coffee prices," asset manager WisdomTree said in a report on Wednesday, adding excessive rains caused by La Nina had also hurt yields in Colombia, the world's second largest producer of arabica coffee.

* "I would think some short covering is also happening," said soft commodities analyst Judy Ganes. "Trade was behind the 8 ball as some kept or even still keep denying a problem exists," she added, referring to the smaller Brazilian crop, shipping bottlenecks and excessive rain in India.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.7% to $2,256 a tonne.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 2.3% to 20.42 cents per lb after peaking at 20.51 cents, the highest level for the front month contract in more than one month.

* Dealers noted the sugar season in India was off to a strong start with the upside continuing to be capped by the potential for a pick-up in exports from the South Asian country if prices were to rise to around 20.50 cents.

* Output at Indian sugar mills from Oct. 1 to Nov. 15 rose by nearly a quarter year on year to 2.09 million tonnes as many operations started crushing earlier than usual, a trade body said on Wednesday.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose 2% to $524.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 1,708 pounds a tonne, supported partly by the prospect of a drop in production in Ghana this season.

* Ghana's graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals stood at 42,768 tonnes by Oct. 28 since the start of this year's harvest on Oct. 1, down from 78,078 tonnes in the same period of the previous season, data from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Wednesday.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 gained 1% to $2,568 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Vinay Dwivedi)

