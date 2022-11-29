Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee gains nearly 4% as traders eye Brazil output

Credit: REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

November 29, 2022 — 04:22 pm EST

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - ICE arabica coffee futures gained nearly 4% on Tuesday, with traders still concerned about prospects for next year's crop in top producer Brazil, while raw sugar rose slightly.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 6.05 cents, or 3.7%, at $1.689 per lb, having hit a two-week high during the session.

* Although ICE arabica stocks continue to climb KC-TOT-TOT, stocks pending grading have started to fall, meaning the uptrend in total stocks should come to an end in due course.

* ICE passed another 11,261 bags to be added to stocks on Tuesday, but 8,571 bags failed grading.

* Brazilian farmers and agronomists have downgraded their views for next year's crop after a disappointing post-flowering period.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose $4, or 0.2%, to $1,859 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam in the first 11 months of this year are estimated to have increased 10.2% from the same period last year to 25.6 million 60kg bags, data showed.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​settled up 0.15 cent, or 0.8%, at 19.53 cents per lb, having hit a 2-1/2 week low on Monday.

* However, dealers said that with funds now holding a large long position they are unlikely to try push prices much higher.

* "The market now could be stuck in a 19.00-20.00 cent range for some time," said a U.S. broker, adding that fund buying seemed limited ahead and Brazilian mills would likely have a strong finish to the season as there is still a sizeable amount of cane to be processed.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $5.10, or 1.0%, at $533.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 settled down $5, or 0.2%, to $2,480 a tonne.

* Soil moisture compensated for dry sunny weather in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week, boosting the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 2 pounds, or 0.1%, to 1,994 pounds per tonne​​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel, additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by David Goodman, Shailesh Kuber and Krishna Chandra Eluri)

