SOFTS-Arabica coffee gains nearly 2%; raw sugar closes down

NEW YORK/LONDON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE gained nearly 2% on Tuesday as the market continues to be underpinned by reduced global availability, while raw sugar closed down in a choppy session.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.05 cent, or 0.3%, at 18.07 cents per lb.

* Dealers said the market remained well within this month's range of 17.77 to 18.68 cents, with the outlook likely to hinge on the extent to which cane and sugar production in the centre-south region of Brazil rebounds in the 2022/23 season.

* A poll by broker Marex had an average forecast for cane production in CS Brazil of 554 million tonnes, slightly below the median forecast of 560 million tonnes in a Reuters poll this month. SUG/POLL

* "This (554 million) is slightly lower than we would have expected, given the reasonable rainfall that has occurred up to now and expectations that it will continue," Marex said.

* "The poll must therefore reflect anxiety and extreme uncertainties about the negative effects on cane quality due to the consequences of last year's drought, frosts and fires."

* Ethanol producers in Brazil sold 32% less of the fuel in January compared with the same month a year earlier, industry group Unica said on Tuesday.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell $2.20, or 0.5%, to $480 a tonne.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 3.85 cents, or 1.6%, to $2.5175 per lb, edging up towards last week's 10-year peak of $2.6045.

* Dealers said a sharp decline in exchange stocks of arabica coffee remained the key supportive factor, reflecting a situation of tight inventories overall following lower production in top grower Brazil.

* United States Green Coffee Association (GCA) was expected to release data on stocks in the country later on Tuesday. Traders' expectation is for a further decline in line with the reduction in certifieds.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $22, or 1.0%, to $2,265 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell $9, or 0.3%, to $2,722 a tonne. The contract had hit a two-year high of $2,838 last week.

* Dealers said, however, that the market continued to derive support from dry weather in top grower Ivory Coast.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 3 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,809 pounds per tonne​.

