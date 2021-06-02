Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee gains but fails to exceed previous 4-1/2 year high

Contributor
Maytaal Angel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Wednesday but failed to exceed the prior session's 4-1/2-year high as investors paused for breath even as they remained on edge about a drought in top producer Brazil. [nL2N2NF29M]

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Wednesday but failed to exceed the prior session's 4-1/2-year high as investors paused for breath even as they remained on edge about a drought in top producer Brazil.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.1% to $1.6275 per lb at 1300 GMT, after setting a 4-1/2-year high of $1.6675 on Tuesday before receding to close down.

* "(There are) huge stocks in Brazil and Vietnam (and) bulky (ICE exchange) certified stocks. However, funds are taking the market by storm and, in moments of panic, the suppy/demand (balance) has only a marginal impact on pricing," Rabobank cautioned in a monthly report.

"Fundamentals may become important only when the next arabica contract (July) approaches delivery and the reality of over 2 million certified bags might weigh on the market," it added.

* Investors are nervous and inclined to buy given talk that the worst dry spell in 91 years in Brazil is hurting the development of the upcoming 2022/23 crop.

* There were signs on Tuesday that Colombian protesters could clear roads before new talks with the government, so coffee exports could resume.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.5% to $1,600 a tonne, after setting a 2-1/2-year high of $1,619 on Tuesday.

* Indonesia's Lampung province exported 5,575.50 tonnes of Sumatran robusta coffee beans in May, down nearly 41% year-on-year.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.1% to 17.71 cents per lb, having set a near one-month high of 17.93 earlier.

* Dealers said sugar looks set to remain firm amid positive sentiment in the wider financial markets and concerns over the drought in top producer Brazil.

* They see sugar testing Tuesday's highs as end-users still have lots of buying to do, but cautioned 18 cents could be a top as that is roughly the level at which some Indian sugar sales were concluded last month without government export subsidies.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​rose 0.5% to $467.20 a tonne.

* The lowest price offered in the international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar from Pakistan on Wednesday is believed to be $533.90 tonne c&f, European traders said.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,464 a tonne.

* The International Cocoa Organization on Monday forecast a global cocoa surplus of 165,000 tonnes in the current 2020/21 season.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.7% to 1,629 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular