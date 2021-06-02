SOFTS-Arabica coffee gains but fails to exceed previous 4-1/2 year high

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Wednesday but failed to exceed the prior session's 4-1/2-year high as investors paused for breath even as they remained on edge about a drought in top producer Brazil.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose 1.1% to $1.6275 per lb at 1300 GMT, after setting a 4-1/2-year high of $1.6675 on Tuesday before receding to close down.

* "(There are) huge stocks in Brazil and Vietnam (and) bulky (ICE exchange) certified stocks. However, funds are taking the market by storm and, in moments of panic, the suppy/demand (balance) has only a marginal impact on pricing," Rabobank cautioned in a monthly report.

"Fundamentals may become important only when the next arabica contract (July) approaches delivery and the reality of over 2 million certified bags might weigh on the market," it added.

* Investors are nervous and inclined to buy given talk that the worst dry spell in 91 years in Brazil is hurting the development of the upcoming 2022/23 crop.

* There were signs on Tuesday that Colombian protesters could clear roads before new talks with the government, so coffee exports could resume.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 rose 0.5% to $1,600 a tonne, after setting a 2-1/2-year high of $1,619 on Tuesday.

* Indonesia's Lampung province exported 5,575.50 tonnes of Sumatran robusta coffee beans in May, down nearly 41% year-on-year.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.1% to 17.71 cents per lb, having set a near one-month high of 17.93 earlier.

* Dealers said sugar looks set to remain firm amid positive sentiment in the wider financial markets and concerns over the drought in top producer Brazil.

* They see sugar testing Tuesday's highs as end-users still have lots of buying to do, but cautioned 18 cents could be a top as that is roughly the level at which some Indian sugar sales were concluded last month without government export subsidies.

* August white sugar LSUc1 ​rose 0.5% to $467.20 a tonne.

* The lowest price offered in the international tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of sugar from Pakistan on Wednesday is believed to be $533.90 tonne c&f, European traders said.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.1% to $2,464 a tonne.

* The International Cocoa Organization on Monday forecast a global cocoa surplus of 165,000 tonnes in the current 2020/21 season.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.7% to 1,629 pounds per tonne​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

