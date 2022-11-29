SOFTS-Arabica coffee gains as traders eye Brazil output prospects

Updates prices

LONDON, Nov 29 (Reuters) - ICE arabica coffee futures rose on Tuesday, with traders still concerned about prospects for next year's crop in top producer Brazil, while raw sugar rose.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 gained 3.8% to $1.69 per lb at 1600 GMT.

* The contract rose 6.4% last week, regaining most of the ground lost in the previous week's 7.7% decline.

* Although ICE arabica stocks continue to climb KC-TOT-TOT, stocks pending grading have started to fall, meaning the uptrend in total stocks should come to an end in due course.

* Brazilian farmers and agronomists have downgraded their views for next year's crop after a disappointing post-flowering period.

* ICE arabica coffee speculators increased their net short position by 1,076 contracts to 24,453 in the week to Nov. 22, data showed.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 was flat at $1,826 a tonne.

* Coffee exports from Vietnam in the first 11 months of this year are estimated to have increased 10.2% from the same period last year to 25.6 million 60kg bags, data showed.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was up 1.5% at 19.67 cents per lb, having hit a 2-1/2 week low on Monday in the wake of a broader rise in commodities markets.

* However, dealers said that with funds now holding a large long position they are unlikely to try push prices much higher.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was up 1.5% at $536.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.3% to $2,478 a tonne.

* Soil moisture compensated for dry sunny weather in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions last week, boosting the October-to-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

* ICE New York cocoa speculators increased their net short position by 8,451 contracts to 9,045 in the week to Nov. 22, data showed.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was virtually flat at 1,993 pounds a tonne​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel, additional reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by David Goodman and Shailesh Kuber)

