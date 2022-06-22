SOFTS-Arabica coffee gains as ICE exchange stocks fall further

Includes comments from broker and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose to a two-weak high on Wednesday, bucking a decline in soft commodities and the wider financial markets, as ICE exchange stockpiles continued to drift toward 22-year lows.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 settled up 4.05 cents, or 1.7%, at $2.364 per lb, a two-week high​.

* ICE certified stocks fell again to 975,821 bags, their lowest in 22 years, as the industry continues to opt for coffee that is cheaper than similar products in the spot market.

* Dealers said further falls in ICE coffee stocks are on the cards until at least October, when the new crop from Honduras is harvested.

* Nearer term, they said coffee is gaining support as financial investors start shifting funds out of equities and cryptocurrencies towards commodities as they are perceived as a store of value.

* An extended June dryness over Brazil coffee areas was also seen as supportive for prices.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $12, or 0.6%, to $2,113 a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.21 cent, or 1.1%, at 18.45 cents per lb.

* Dealers said sugar is finding demand around the 18.50 level, but added it remains largely at the mercy of sentiment in the wider financial markets, which is negative at present.

* A sugar shortage in the Philippines has worsened as local production missed forecasts and due to a delay in planned imports of up to 200,000 tonnes of the refined sweetener.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell $6.60, or 1.2%, to $553 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled down $16, or 0.6%, at $2,452 a tonne.

* ICE-certified cocoa stocks rose by 27,887 bags to 5.5 million bags.

* Chocolate maker Mars Inc said long-time Chief Executive Grant Reid has decided to retire.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 5 pounds, or 0.3%, to 1,759 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Vinay Dwivedi)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.