SOFTS-Arabica coffee gains as ICE exchange stocks fall further

LONDON, June 22 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose on Wednesday, bucking a falling trend in soft commodities and the wider financial markets, as ICE exchange stockpiles continued to drift towards 22-year lows.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.6% to $2.3375 per lb at 1224 GMT.

* ICE certified stocks fell on Tuesday to 981,901 bags, nearing their lowest in 22 years, as the industry continues to opt for coffee that is cheaper than similar product in the spot market.

* Dealers said further falls in ICE coffee stocks are on the cards until October at the earliest, when the new crop from Honduras is harvested.

* Nearer term, they said coffee is gaining support as financial investors start shifting funds out of equities and cryptocurrencies towards commodities due to their perceived store of value.

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 slipped 0.1% to $2,099 a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 fell 1.2% to 18.44 cents per lb.

* Dealers said sugar is finding demand around the 18.50 level, but added it remains largely at the mercy of sentiment in the wider financial markets, which is negative at present.

* World stock markets and oil prices hit the skids on Wednesday as the persistent palpitations about rising interest rates and recessions struck again. The dollar index rose meanwhile. FRX/ [MKTS/GLOB O/R

* A sugar shortage in the Philippines has worsened as local production missed forecasts and due to a delay in planned imports of up to 200,000 tonnes of the refined sweetener.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7% to $555.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 ​​fell 0.8% to $2,449 a tonne.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.5% to 1,756 pounds per tonne​​​​​​​​​.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

