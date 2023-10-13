SOFTS-Arabica coffee gains 6% in the week, cocoa also up

Adds closing prices and comments

NEW YORK, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE ended the week with a net gain of 6% after a strong advance on Friday when other commodities also jumped amid signs of the end of the cycle of U.S. monetary tightening.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 5.6 cents, or 3.8%, at $1.549 per lb​​ after hitting a three-week high of $1.5565.

* Commodities futures posted overall gains on Friday amid comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve that the cycle of rising interest rates might be over.

* Dealers also said funds had started to cover short positions while there continued to be concerns that the El Nino weather event could curb production in South East Asia.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $29, or 1.3%, at $2,284 a metric ton, edging further away from a six-month low of $2,223 set on Tuesday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1settled up 0.68 cent, or 2.6%, at 27.03 cents per lb. The contract gained 1% in the week.

* Dealers said the market continued to derive support from concerns that an El Nino weather event will curb production in major Asian producers including India and Thailand.

* "Following a sharp downturn in Indian production in 2022/23, hopes of a strong rebound in 2023/24 have been curtailed," BMI, a unit of Fitch Solutions, said in a note.

* BMI said an upturn in crude oil prices had also supported sugar. Oil rose nearly 6% on Friday.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose $16.10, or 2.3%, at $727.30 a ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2settled up 20 pounds, or 0.7%, to 3,040 pounds per ton. It gained 3% in the week.

* The market remained underpinned by supply woes in West Africa with a third consecutive global deficit widely forecast for the 2023/24 season (October/September).

* "Anxieties about potential drier-than-average conditions across West Africa ahead, associated with El Niño events, have driven market fears of a supply-side crunch," BMI said.

* Ivory Coast's cocoa grind was up 6.5% year-on-year in September at 59,067 tonnes, data from the exporters' association GEPEX showed on Friday.

* December New York cocoa CCc1rose $9, or 0.3%, to $3,499 a ton.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Devika Syamnath, Shounak Dasgupta and Richard Chang)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

