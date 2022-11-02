Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee gains 4%, raw sugar little changed

Credit: REUTERS/Emmanuel Foudrot

November 02, 2022 — 03:56 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Updates with market activity; adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE jumped 4% on Wednesday as the market continues to recover from last week's slide to a 15-month low. Raw sugar was little changed.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.04 cent, or 0.2%, at 18.47 cents per lb.

* Investors kept a close watch on Brazil after former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva narrowly won Sunday's presidential election.

* Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday did not concede defeat in his first public remarks since losing Sunday's election but stopped short of contesting the election result.

* Brazilian authorities said on Wednesday they were making some headway in clearing blockades set up across the country by truckers to protest Bolsonaro's narrow loss.

* Dealers said the market was also awaiting news on India's export quota for the new marketing year which began on Oct. 1, with an announcement possible this week.

* Sugar consumption in China, the world's second-largest user after India, is heading to the smallest volume in nine years in 2022

* December white sugar LSUc1rose $4.10, or 0.8%, to $536.80 a tonne.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 gained 6.75 cents, or 4%, to $1.7695 per lb, extending its rebound from a 15-month low of $1.6595 set on Friday.

* Dealers said a drop in exports from Honduras and Costa Rica during October had helped to tighten short-term supplies, with December's premium to March KC-1=R widening.

* It was a national holiday in Brazil on Wednesday, which prevented selling from farmers and exporters.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point, but signaled future increases in borrowing costs could be made in smaller steps.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $43, or 2.3%, at $1,882 a tonne after setting a 14-month low of $1,826 on Tuesday.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose $31, or 1.3%, to $2,379 a tonne.

* Barry Callebaut said on Wednesday its chief operating officer, Olivier Delaunay, will leave the Swiss chocolate maker for personal reasons, with Jo Thys appointed to replace him from Jan. 1.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 24 pounds, or 1.3%, to 1,922 pounds per tonne​​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Jan Harvey and Vinay Dwivedi)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Market Maker Newsletter