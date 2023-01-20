SOFTS-Arabica coffee gains 2% in the week, sugar little changed

Updates with market activity, comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed up on Friday to end the week with a net gain of 2%, recovering slightly from recent weakness. Raw sugar also rose on Friday but was little changed on the week.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled up 0.2 cent, or 0.1%, at $1.548 per lb. The contract gained 2% in the week after having lost nearly 10% in the previous two weeks.​​​​​​

* Rabobank said, however, that it expects arabica to recover in the coming month, with certified stocks expected to resume their downtrend.

* The bank noted differentials, or premiums, in the physical market are very high, making ICE stocks the cheapest source of supply and encouraging withdrawals.

* Bucking the trend in softs, March robusta coffee LRCc2 rose $26, or 1.4%, at $1,944 a tonne, having hit its highest in 2-1/2 months at $1,947.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was little changed at $2,569 a tonne, having hit its lowest since mid-December at $2,507. The contract fell 3% in the week.

* Most analysts and brokers were expecting a reduction in cocoa processing of 1% to 3%.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 4 pounds, or 0.2%, to 1,978 pounds per tonne​​, having hit its lowest since mid-December at 1,947.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1​​rose 0.04 cents, or 0.2%, at 19.72 cents per lb. The contract was basically flat in the week.

* Dealers said the market is trying to consolidate around 19.70 cents with little producer or end-user interest at current levels.

* They noted the market did not react on Thursday to news that India is not looking at allowing more sugar exports this season. Traders had long bet the world's biggest sugar producer would permit a second tranche of overseas shipments.

* France's plans to allow sugar beet farmers to continue using a banned pesticide for another year have been halted by a European Union court decision.

* March white sugar LSUc1was little changed at $546.40 a tonne.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and Marguerita Choy)

