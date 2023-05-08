SOFTS-Arabica coffee futures slide, raw sugar little changed

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures fell more than 2% on ICE at one stage on Monday, despite a strong Brazilian currency, while raw sugar futures were little changed.

There was no trading in robusta coffee, white sugar and cocoa in London due to a local holiday.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​was trading nearly stable at 26.35 cents per lb at 1350 GMT. The contract lost 2.5% last week.

* Dealers cited a CFTC report late on Friday that showed a reduction in the net long position of speculators as a bearish sign for the market in the short term.

* "The recent reduction this last week of 9,031 lots seems they (speculators) are much more likely to exit, rather than increase (their long position)," said a U.S.-based broker.

* However, most market participants still expect the market to remain firm given tight supplies in India, Thailand, China and the European Union.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 was down 1.4% to $1.8540 at 1351 GMT, having hit a 3-1/2-week low on Thursday. It gained 1.1% last week.

* Dealers said the arabica coffee market continued to consolidate after the recent slide, but it could see some volatility as winter approaches in top grower Brazil.

* Consultancy Pharos said on Monday the physical market in Brazil was slow after prices fell below the psychological level of 1,000 reais per bag.

* It said rains in April had delayed the harvest of the robusta crop in Brazil, while most of the arabica collection was still weeks away.

* Speculators' long position in arabica coffee was reduced by 2,653 lots to 17,201 contracts in the week to May 2.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 was up 1% to $2,964 per tonne at 1351 GMT.

* Funds reduced their net long position in cocoa futures by 2,357 lots to 36,779 contracts, said the CFTC on Friday.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Mark Potter)

