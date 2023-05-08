News & Insights

Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee futures slide, raw sugar little changed

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

May 08, 2023 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures fell more than 2% on ICE at one stage on Monday, despite a strong Brazilian currency, while raw sugar futures were little changed.

There was no trading in robusta coffee, white sugar and cocoa in London due to a local holiday.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​was trading nearly stable at 26.35 cents per lb at 1350 GMT. The contract lost 2.5% last week.

* Dealers cited a CFTC report late on Friday that showed a reduction in the net long position of speculators as a bearish sign for the market in the short term.

* "The recent reduction this last week of 9,031 lots seems they (speculators) are much more likely to exit, rather than increase (their long position)," said a U.S.-based broker.

* However, most market participants still expect the market to remain firm given tight supplies in India, Thailand, China and the European Union.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 was down 1.4% to $1.8540 at 1351 GMT, having hit a 3-1/2-week low on Thursday. It gained 1.1% last week.

* Dealers said the arabica coffee market continued to consolidate after the recent slide, but it could see some volatility as winter approaches in top grower Brazil.

* Consultancy Pharos said on Monday the physical market in Brazil was slow after prices fell below the psychological level of 1,000 reais per bag.

* It said rains in April had delayed the harvest of the robusta crop in Brazil, while most of the arabica collection was still weeks away.

* Speculators' long position in arabica coffee was reduced by 2,653 lots to 17,201 contracts in the week to May 2.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 was up 1% to $2,964 per tonne at 1351 GMT.

* Funds reduced their net long position in cocoa futures by 2,357 lots to 36,779 contracts, said the CFTC on Friday.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Mark Potter)

((marcelo.teixeira@tr.com; +1 332 220 8062; Reuters Messaging: marcelo.teixeira.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net - https://twitter.com/tx_marcelo))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.