SOFTS-Arabica coffee futures slide, raw sugar also down

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures closed more than 2% down on ICE on Monday amid worries over demand while raw sugar futures were little changed.

There was no trading in robusta coffee, white sugar and cocoa futures in London due to a local holiday.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.23 cent, or 0.9%, at 26.09 cents per lb​, slipping further away from an 11-year peak hit on April 27. The contract lost 2.5% last week.

* Dealers cited a CFTC report late on Friday that showed a reduction in the net long position of speculators as a bearish sign for the market in the short term.

* "The recent reduction this last week of 9,031 lots seems they (speculators) are much more likely to exit, rather than increase (their long position)," said a U.S.-based broker.

* However, most traders and analysts still expect the market to remain firm given tight supplies in India, Thailand, China and the European Union.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 4.1 cents, or 2.2%, at $1.8395 per lb, having hit a 3-1/2-week low on Thursday.

* Dealers said the arabica coffee market continued to consolidate after the recent slide, amid worries about global economic activity.

* Broker HedgePoint Global Markets said in a report that the physical market is not very liquid and that the recent slide in prices reflects worries about future demand.

* Consultancy Pharos said on Monday that farmer selling in top grower Brazil was slow after prices fell below the psychological level of 1,000 reais per bag.

* It said rains in April had delayed the harvest of the robusta crop in the country, while most of the arabica collection was still weeks away.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 ​​settled up $21, or 0.7%, to $2,954 a tonne.

* Funds reduced their net long position in cocoa futures by 2,357 lots to 36,779 contracts, said the CFTC on Friday.

* Main crop cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast reached 1.945 mln tonnes by May 7 from the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 6.6% from the same period last season.

