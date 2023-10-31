News & Insights

SOFTS-Arabica coffee futures jump 5% as supplies tighten

October 31, 2023 — 04:10 pm EDT

Written by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed more than 5% up on Tuesday, buoyed by declining exchange stocks, while raw sugar futures were also higher.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1settled up 8.2 cents, or 5.2%, at $1.673 per lb​​, boosted by tight supplies.

* ICE-certified exchange stocksfell to a one-year low of 389,138 bags on Tuesday.

* They noted the front-month's premium to March KC-1=R was widening due to the tightness of supplies.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by $52, or 2.2%, at $2,366 a metric ton.

* Dealers said a pick-up in the pace of the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam has helped to limit gains in the robusta market.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1settled up 0.34 cent, or 1.3%, at 27.09 cents per lb.

* Dealers said heavy rains in the Centre-South Brazil could lead to harvest delays, potentially resulting in more cane staying in the fields to be harvested next year.

* One U.S.-based broker said estimates for amount of cane left went up from 20-30 million tons to up to 60 million tons.

* "This does not mean we lose this amount, it just means that the cane harvest will be shifted to March and beyond," he said.

* Brazil's Paranagua port plans to resume operations at berth 201, which was hit by a fire, on Nov. 4.

* India's sugar output is likely to fall 8% in 2023/24.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose by 0.7% to $730.40 per ton.

* Thailand will reverse a 20% increase in domestic sugar prices after the commodity was classified as a controlled good.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 was little changed at 3,347 pounds a metric ton, after setting a record high of 3,385 pounds on Monday.

* Dealers said the current slow pace of port arrivals in Ivory Coast had reinforced concerns about a poor main crop in the world's top producer, although the weather in the last few days had been more favourable.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.2%, to $3,817 a ton. The front month had peaked on Monday at $3,880 - the highest level since December 1978.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Louise Heavens, Shilpi Majumdar and Shailesh Kuber)

