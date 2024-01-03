SOFTS-Arabica coffee futures fall 2%, robusta also down

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell 2% on Wednesday as some crops in Brazil received needed rains, while robusta coffee prices closed down as well.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1settled down 3.9 cents, or 2.1%, at $1.8625 per lb​​.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil had eased concerns about dryness in some coffee-growing areas.

* They also noted ICE certified arabica stocks had risen in recent weeks to 251,224 bags, as of Jan. 2, from a low of 224,066 bags in late November.

* "With both the Brazilian weather and certified stock situation improving we could potentially see a switch in sentiment by funds," Rabobank said in a note.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2fell 1.7%, at $2,755 a metric ton.

* Dealers said farmers in Vietnam were holding onto supplies in the hope prices may rise even further, while there were also concerns that continued attacks on shipping in the Red Sea may disrupt the flow of supplies from Asian producers to Europe.

* Shipping companies transporting coffee in containers have raised freight prices in some routes as a consequence of the attacks, the International Coffee Organization (ICO) said on Wednesday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was little changed at 20.85 cents per lb, as the market continued to be underpinned by poor crops in both India and Thailand.

* Strong production in Centre-South Brazil, however, helped to keep a lid on prices.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.7%, at $600.80 per metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 settled down 20 pounds, or 0.6%, to 3,553 pounds a ton, slipping back slightly after the prior session's gains of nearly 2%.

* Dealers said poor main crops in West Africa this season had tightened global supplies.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.9%, to $4,238 a ton.

* Cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast cited good prospects for the April-to-September mid crop despite very little rainfall across all cocoa regions.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt and Marcelo Teixeira Editing by Jan Harvey, Mark Potter and Pooja Desai)

