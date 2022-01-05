Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee futures edge up, sugar prices slip

Arabica coffee futures on ICE edged higher on Wednesday with the outlook on price charts appearing more bullish after the prior session's strong performance.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 rose 0.04% to $2.3185 per lb by 1243 GMT.

* Dealers said the market had upward momentum after rising nearly 4% on Tuesday and had the potential to climb back towards last month's 10-year highs during the next few weeks.

* The outlook for this year's crop in top producer Brazil remained a central focus with drought and frosts in 2021 denting prospects but recent rains helping to improve soil moisture in many areas.

* Costa Rican growers exported 12.5% ​​more coffee in December than in the same month of 2020, the Coffee Institute of the Central American country said on Tuesday.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.85% to $2,329 a tonne, extending its retreat from a 10-year high of $2,384 set in late December.

* Dealers said the market remained underpinned, however, by supply chain issues which have disrupted shipments from top robusta producer Vietnam.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was 0.5% lower at 18.66 cents per lb.

* Dealers said rains in the key Centre-South region of Brazil had improved the outlook for this year's crop.

* They also noted demand remained sluggish.

* March white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $493.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 was up 0.4% at $2,471 a tonne, regaining some ground after three consecutive daily declines.

* Dealers said there had been light rains in Ivory Coast recently which could boost the outlook for the mid-crop. The world's top cocoa producer is currently around the middle of its dry season which runs from mid-November to March.

* March London cocoa LCCc1 rose 0.1% to 1,669 pounds a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 7990 561421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

