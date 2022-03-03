SOFTS-Arabica coffee futures edge up, cocoa prices ease

Commodities

Arabica coffee futures on ICE edged higher on Thursday, pulling away from the previous session's two-month low, while cocoa prices were slightly lower.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 rose 0.2% to $2.2975 per lb by 1310 GMT, edging away from the previous session's two-month low of $2.2720.

* Dealers said that tight global supplies should underpin the market but noted that coffee shipments to Russia could fall as payment issues emerge.

* "Lower coffee shipments to Russia would bring slight relief to a coffee market that is tight because of the low Brazilian crop," Commerzbank said in a note.

* Coffee traders are seeking advance payments on any new orders from Russia as Western sanctions hit the country's financial system.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 rose 0.7% to $2,044 a tonne, with the market regaining some ground after finding support at the previous session's 5-1/2 month low of $2,026.

* Vietnam's domestic coffee prices dipped on Thursday, following a tumble in London prices amid disruptions to the supply chain and payment methods as well as soaring oil prices resulting from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, traders said.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.7% to $2,512 a tonne.

* Dealers said fund selling had helped to drive down prices.

* However, an expected global cocoa deficit in the current 2021/22 season, driven partly by a sharp drop in production in Ghana, continued to provide support.

* Ghana's graded and sealed (G&S) cocoa arrivals since the start of the season on Oct. 1 stood at 430,000 tonnes by Feb. 10, down 41.3% from 733,000 tonnes in same period the previous season, figures from marketing board COCOBOD showed on Thursday.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.3% to 1,690 pounds a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 was unchanged at 18.64 cents per lb.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.3% to $516.90 a tonne.

