SOFTS-Arabica coffee futures edge higher, cocoa also up

Adds comment, updates prices

LONDON, June 10 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were marginally higher on Thursday as the market consolidated after weakening earlier in the week as rains in Brazil improved the outlook for next year's harvest.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc1 rose by 0.3 cents, or 0.2%, to $1.575 per lb by 1415 GMT.

* Dealers were keeping a close watch on the situation in Colombia where anti-government protests have severely disrupted coffee exports. There were signs on Wednesday that the protests were losing steam.

* July robusta coffee LRCc1 fell by $3, or 0.2%, to $1,579 a tonne.

* Vietnam's coffee exports in May were down 1.4% from April at 130,285 tonnes, while rice exports in the same period fell 19.9% against the preceding month, government customs data released on Thursday showed.

COCOA

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 4 pounds, or 0.25%, to 1,613 pounds a tonne.

* Fitch Solutions said in a note on Thursday that the market would trade between 1,600 and 1,750 pounds over the coming weeks of June and July.

* The report noted that the COVID-19 pandemic continued to disrupt multiple consumption channels as some restrictions remain in place in many markets even as vaccination rates rise.

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose by $18, or 0.75%, to $2,410 a tonne.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 was unchanged at 17.73 cents per lb.

* Data showing sugar production in the key Centre-South region of Brazil totalled 2.62 million tonnes in the second half of May was broadly in line with expectations.

* August white sugar LSUc1 fell by $7.20, or 1.55%, to $456.10 a tonne.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Pravin Char and Jonathan Oatis)

((nigel.hunt@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 8421; Reuters Messaging: nigel.hunt.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.