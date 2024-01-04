SOFTS-Arabica coffee futures ease, sugar prices rise

LONDON, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Thursday, drifting back towards the previous session's three-week low, as rains improved the crop outlook in top grower Brazil.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was down 0.5% at $1.8525 per lb by 1221 GMT.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil had eased concerns about dryness in some coffee-growing areas.

* They also noted the annual rebalancing of index funds later this month is expected to lead to selling of arabica coffee after its strong performance last year.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 0.3% at $2,763 a metric ton.

* Major Asian coffee markets registered little activity amid low demand for Vietnamese robusta beans this week, traders said on Thursday, while Indonesian premiums were unchanged on limited stockpiles.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.9% to 21.03 cents per lb.

* Dealers said production in major exporter Thailand was still expected to be below last season's level, but the drop may not be as large as previously expected. This, along with strong production in Centre-South Brazil, could lead to a small global surplus in the current 2023/24 season, they added.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.5% at $603.80 a ton.

* Indonesia has set this year's sugar import quota at 4.77 million tons for industrial use, a trade ministry official said on Thursday, up from a quota of 3.6 million tons in 2023.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell by a marginal 0.03% to ​3,552 pounds a ton.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.1% to $4,241 a ton.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

