SOFTS-Arabica coffee futures ease, robusta prices rise

LONDON, Jan 3 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE eased on Wednesday as some crops in Brazil received needed rains while robusta prices rose, buoyed by short-term supply tightness.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 was down 0.4% to $1.8935 per lb at 1347 GMT.

* Dealers said rains in Brazil had eased concerns about dryness in some coffee-growing areas.

* They also noted ICE certified arabica stocks had risen in recent weeks to 251,224 bags, as of Jan. 2, from a low of 224,066 bags in late November.

* "With both the Brazilian weather and certified stock situation improving we could potential see a switch in sentiment by funds," Rabobank said in a note.

* March robusta coffee LRCc2 was up 0.9% at $2,828 a metric ton.

* Dealers said farmers in Vietnam were holding onto supplies in the hope prices may rise even further, while there were also concerns that continued attacks on shipping in the Red Sea may disrupt the flow of supplies from Asian producers to Europe.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.2% to 20.95 cents per lb as the market continued to be underpinned by poor crops in both India and Thailand.

* Indian mills' sugar production between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 was down 7.6% from a year earlier, a leading industry body said.

* Strong production in Centre-South Brazil, however, helped to keep a lid on prices.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was up 0.3% at $606.80 per metric ton.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc1 fell 0.1% to ​3,570 pounds a ton, slipping back slightly after the prior session's gains of nearly 2%.

* Dealers said poor main crops in West Africa this season had tightened global supplies.

* March New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.35% to $4,260 a ton.

* Cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast cited good prospects for the April-to-September mid crop despite very little rainfall across all cocoa regions.

