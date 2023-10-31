SOFTS-Arabica coffee futures climb as supplies tighten

Adds background, updates prices

LONDON, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE rose sharply on Tuesday, buoyed by declining exchange stocks, while cocoa and sugar prices were also higher.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 rose by 3.65% to $1.6490 per lb by 1444 GMT, boosted by tight supplies.

* ICE-certified exchange stocks stood at a one-year low of 390,135 bags, as of Oct. 30.

* Dealers noted the front-month's premium to March KC-1=R was widening due to the tightness of supplies.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 rose by 0.8% to $2,332 a metric ton.

* Dealers said a pick-up in the pace of the harvest in top robusta producer Vietnam has helped to limit gains in the robusta market.

COCOA

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose by 0.2% to ​3,356 pounds a metric ton, after setting a record high of 3,385 pounds on Monday.

* Dealers said the current slow pace of port arrivals in Ivory Coast had reinforced concerns about a poor main crop in the world's top producer, although the weather in the last few days had been more favourable.

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2% to $3,833 a ton. The front month had peaked on Monday at $3,880 - the highest level since December 1978.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 rose by 0.4% to 26.86 cents per lb.

* Dealers said heavy rains in the Centre-South Brazil could lead to harvest delays, although the outlook for sugar production from the region remained favourable.

* December white sugar LSUc1 rose by 0.7% to $730.40 per ton.

* Thailand will reverse a 20% increase in domestic sugar prices, a senior official said on Tuesday, after its cabinet approved classifying the commodity as a controlled good.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by Louise Heavens and Shilpi Majumdar)

