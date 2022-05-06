SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls to near 6-month low; sugar up

Adds comments and closing prices

NEW YORK/LONDON, May 6 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell to a near six-month low on Friday as a gloomy global economic outlook triggered bearish sentiment about demand prospects while sugar prices closed up.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 6.8 cents, or 3.1%, at $2.1045 per lb after falling to its lowest since November at $2.10.

* Dealers said the market was weighed by concerns that demand is weakening amid the war in Europe and the COVID lockdowns in China.

* "Arabica coffee and cocoa are 'luxury' commodities and we expect slowing consumer demand and spending (as a result of the Ukraine conflict)...to weigh on demand and prices of these products," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* Beijing authorities on Friday said all non-essential services in its biggest district Chaoyang, home to embassies and large offices, would shut.

* July robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $53, or 2.5%, at $2,083 a tonne, after rising to a five-week peak of $2,159 on Thursday.

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 rose 0.38 cent, or 2.0%, at 19.16 cents per lb​, tracking gains in the energy sector.

* Dealers said the market was supported by short covering by funds, as well as by the prospect of higher ethanol production in Brazil, which would reduce the amount of sugar the country will produce in the new season that started in April.

* Strong exports from India, however, are seen keeping a lid in prices.

* China is expected to produce 400,000 tonnes more sugar in the 2022/23 crop, the USDA said.

* Many sugar market participants are expected in New York next week to take part in a series of presentations and social events, including the Sugar Dinner on Wednesday.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $9.00, or 1.7%, at $531.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 declined $19, or 0.8%, to $2,492 a tonne on demand concerns.

* July London cocoa LCCc2 fell 11 pounds, or 0.6%, to 1,787 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira, Maytaal Angel and Nigel Hunt; Editing by Mark Potter, Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Sandra Maler)

