SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls to 3-week low; sugar slides

LONDON, March 8 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) fell to a three-week low on Wednesday, weighed partly by improved near-term supplies in the physical market, while sugar prices also fell.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 dropped 3.6% to $1.7605 per lb by 1444 GMT, after hitting a three-week low of $1.7585.

* Dealers said improved near-term supplies in Brazil, Colombia, and Honduras had dragged prices.

* They also noted more favourable weather had boosted the outlook for Colombia's 2023/24 crop.

* ICE-certified stocks continued to decline and stood at 763,700 bags, of March 7, the lowest level this calendar year, but some dealers expected the downtrend to end soon with 47,162 bags pending grading.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 was down 0.2% at $2,147 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBK3 fell 1.0% to 20.81 cents per lb, slipping back from Tuesday's contract high of 21.25 cents.

* Dealers said the market still remained underpinned by a diminishing outlook for production in India, which could limit further exports this season.

* Falling production in Europe also remained a background supportive factor.

* France's largest sugar and ethanol group Tereos said on Wednesday it plans to close its sugar activities in its factory in Escaudoeuvres, northern France.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.8% to $583.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 0.04% to $2,755 a tonne.

* Dealers said the market was undergoing a modest pullback after rising last week to a three-year high of $2,856 but fundamentals remained supportive with a second successive global deficit seen this season.

* May London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.4% to 2,141 pounds a tonne, buoyed by the weakness of sterling.

