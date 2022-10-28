SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls to 14-month low, sugar also down

Commodities

LONDON, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell to a 14-month low on Friday, pressured by an improving outlook for next year's crop in Brazil and concern that a global economic downturn could curb demand.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 1.8% to $1.7560 per lb​​ by 1339 GMT​ after touching a 14-month low of $1.7350.

* "Coffee prices continue to be pressured by an improving crop outlook in the top producer Brazil and concerns over demand in Europe amid a broad economic slowdown," Fitch Solutions said in a note.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.3% to $1,873 a tonne after dipping to a 14-month low of $1,870.

* Indonesia exported 53,269 tonnes of Sumatran robusta coffee in September, data from a local trade office showed, more than double shipments in the same month a year earlier.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.4% to 17.64 cents per lb after dipping to a three-week low of 17.60 cents.

* Dealers said the prospect of a global surplus in the current 2022/23 season continued to keep the market on the defensive, though short-term supplies remain tight.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.3% to $515.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 rose 0.2% to $2,319 a tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.4% to 1,861 pounds a tonne​​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt; Editing by David Goodman and David Holmes)

Most Popular