SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls to 14-month low, sugar also down

Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell to a 14-month low on Friday, pressured by an improving outlook for next year's crop in Brazil and concern that a global economic downturn could curb demand.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc1 fell 0.95% to $1.7720 per lb​​ at 0942 GMT​ after touching a 14-month low of $1.7705.

* "Besides the current concerns about global demand ... it has recently come under pressure from the supply side: the favourable weather in Brazil of late has noticeably improved the outlook for the upcoming crop season," Commerzbank said.

* The bank added in a note that a weaker Brazilian real BRL= had also increased the incentive to export more coffee.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell a marginal 0.1% to $1,876 a tonne, hovering just above a 14-month low of $1,872 set on Wednesday.

* Indonesia exported 53,269 tonnes of Sumatran robusta coffee in September, data from a local trade office showed, more than double shipments in the same month a year earlier.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.3% to 17.66 cents per lb after dipping to a three-week low of 17.65 cents.

* Dealers said the prospect of a global surplus in the current 2022/23 season continued to keep the market on the defensive, though short-term supplies remain tight.

* December white sugar LSUc1 fell 0.1% to $516.60 a tonne.

COCOA

* December New York cocoa CCc1 fell 0.1% to $2,312 a tonne.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 rose 0.05% to 1,870 pounds a tonne​​.

(Reporting by Nigel Hunt Editing by David Goodman )

