SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls, sugar rises as Brazil weather turns wet

NEW YORK, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed down on Tuesday, while sugar futures rose as the weather outlook for Brazil turned wetter and cooler. New York cocoa rose sharply.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 2.6 cents, or 1.5%, at $1.6855 per lb.

* Dealers said the weather in Brazil was expected to be cooler and wetter in the next few days, easing concerns about the next crop potential after recent hot, dry conditions.

* The market remained underpinned by the low level of exchange stocks, which have fallen below 300,000 bags for the first time in at least 24 years.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $23, or 0.9%, to $2,482 a metric ton as the flow of newly harvested beans from top robusta producer Vietnam begins to pick up.

* Dealers said the robusta harvest in Vietnam was about 15-20% complete.

COCOA

* Dealers said the recent strength of sterling had been weighing on prices along with some liquidation of speculative longs. Market fundamentals remain supportive, however, with poor crops in both Ivory Coast and Ghana this season.

* Ghana's cocoa marketing board COCOBOD plans to finalise a $800 million syndicated loan with banks by the end of the month, a board executive said.

* Dealers noted that the front-month December contract had moved to a premium to March CC-1=R as traders liquidate positions ahead of its first notice day on Friday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 settled up 0.19 cent, or 0.7%, at 27.75 cents per lb.

* Dealers noted rains in Brazil and forecast for more wetter weather in coming days, which could drive some mills to end operations for the year.

* Analysts said there could be some selling of raw sugar during the annual rebalancing of commodity indexes in January.

* March white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.80, or 0.4%, to $749.20.

