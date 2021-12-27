SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls; sugar, cocoa down

NEW YORK, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures fell on Monday for the second straight session, while sugar and cocoa also declined during the day.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc1 settled down 4.15 cents, or 1.8%, at $2.2705 per lb​​.

* Last week, robusta coffee futures on ICE rose to their highest in more than a decade on Thursday as the flow of supplies continued to be disrupted by supply chain issues, including a shortage of container shipping capacity.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc1 ​​settled down $12, or 0.5%, to $2,461 a tonne.

* Above average rain, sun and only mild winds last week bode well for Ivory Coast's April-September cocoa mid-crop and the end of the October-March main crop, farmers said on Monday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 ​​settled down 0.03 cents, or 0.2%, at 19.21 cents per lb​​

