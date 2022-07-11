Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls over 3%; raw sugar also down

Marcelo Teixeira
Maytaal Angel
Credit: REUTERS/DARREN WHITESIDE

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed more than 3% lower on Monday amid worries about global demand and a weakening Brazilian currency that boosts coffee sales from farmers and exporters.

Raw sugar futures slipped after hitting a one-month high in the previous session.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 7.2 cents, or 3.3%, to $2.1325 per lb, after hitting a six-week low of $2.1270.

* Dealers said the weak Brazilian real BRL= was tempting exporters to sell dollar-priced coffee by raising returns in local currency terms.

* "The macro outlook remains volatile, and the fundamentals are not good for the Brazilian real," said a coffee trader, citing moves by the government in the country to boost public spending in an electoral year.

* The Brazilian currency fell 2% on Monday, approaching the weakest level since January. BRL=

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $15, or 0.8%, to $1,966 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.16 cent, or 0.8%, at 18.86 cents per lb, but remained well off a 4-month low of 17.71 cents hit early last week.

* Dealers said the market is looking for direction after funds erased their long position in sugar.

* Speculators sold 40,627 contracts in ICE raw sugar in the week to July 5, switching to a net short position for the first time in two years.

* Open interest in raw sugar fell more than 30% from late last year.

* Brazil's industry group Unica is expected to release production numbers on Tuesday.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.40, or 0.4%, to $571.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose $55, or 2.4%, to $2,373 a tonne.

* Major cocoa buyers have agreed to pay a premium and back a price floor on cocoa sold by Ivory Coast and Ghana as part of a deal to combat poverty among farmers.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 44 pounds, or 2.6%, to 1,760 pounds per tonne​​.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Maytaal Angel; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

