SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls over 3%; raw sugar also down

NEW YORK/LONDON, July 11 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE closed more than 3% lower on Monday amid worries about global demand and a weakening Brazilian currency that boosts coffee sales from farmers and exporters.

Raw sugar futures slipped after hitting a one-month high in the previous session.

COFFEE

* September arabica coffee KCc2 fell 7.2 cents, or 3.3%, to $2.1325 per lb, after hitting a six-week low of $2.1270.

* Dealers said the weak Brazilian real BRL= was tempting exporters to sell dollar-priced coffee by raising returns in local currency terms.

* "The macro outlook remains volatile, and the fundamentals are not good for the Brazilian real," said a coffee trader, citing moves by the government in the country to boost public spending in an electoral year.

* The Brazilian currency fell 2% on Monday, approaching the weakest level since January. BRL=

* September robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $15, or 0.8%, to $1,966 a tonne.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.16 cent, or 0.8%, at 18.86 cents per lb, but remained well off a 4-month low of 17.71 cents hit early last week.

* Dealers said the market is looking for direction after funds erased their long position in sugar.

* Speculators sold 40,627 contracts in ICE raw sugar in the week to July 5, switching to a net short position for the first time in two years.

* Open interest in raw sugar fell more than 30% from late last year.

* Brazil's industry group Unica is expected to release production numbers on Tuesday.

* August white sugar LSUc1 rose $2.40, or 0.4%, to $571.30 a tonne.

COCOA

* September New York cocoa CCc2 rose $55, or 2.4%, to $2,373 a tonne.

* Major cocoa buyers have agreed to pay a premium and back a price floor on cocoa sold by Ivory Coast and Ghana as part of a deal to combat poverty among farmers.

* September London cocoa LCCc2 rose 44 pounds, or 2.6%, to 1,760 pounds per tonne​​.

