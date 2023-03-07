Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls on signs of improved supply

Credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

March 07, 2023 — 09:39 am EST

Written by Maytaal Angel for Reuters ->

LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell on Tuesday on signs of improved supplies and as investors hunted for bargains after prices hit a 2-1/2 week low in the previous session.

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc2 fell 0.7% to $1.7895 per lb by 1430 GMT, having hit $1.7640 on Monday before recovering to close up on the day.

* Dealers said coffee is likely to head lower from here after a slide in premiums in top producers Columbia, Brazil and Honduras over the past week, indicating improved near-term supplies.

* Colombia produced 1.03 million 60kg bags of washed arabica coffee in February, up 10% from the same month last year, the national coffee federation said.

* May robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 0.9% to $2,133 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBK3 was up 0.4% at 20.95 cents per lb, slipping back from Friday's contract high of 21.04 cents.

* Dealers said sugar remains supported by diminished production prospects in India, the world's second-largest exporter, and could head to the 21.20-21.50 level.

* They added, however, that funds are believed to have a large long position that they could choose to trim back.

* May white sugar LSUc1 rose 0.9% to $585.70 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc2 fell 0.5% to 2,119 pounds a tonne, having hit a six-year high of 2,177 pounds last week.

* Swiss chocolate maker Lindt & SpruengliLISN.S on Tuesday said its profit rose last year and proposed a higher dividend despite a challenging year in which inflationary pressures dampened consumer sentiment in key markets.

* May New York cocoa CCc2 fell 1.1% to $2,760 a tonne.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman and Jane Merriman)

