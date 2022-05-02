SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls nearly 3%; raw sugar at 1-1/2-month low

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell nearly 3% on Monday, as a strong dollar boosted sales from producers and limited buying by investors holding other currencies, while raw sugar fell to the lowest price since mid-March.

Volumes were lighter with the London market for white sugar, robusta coffee and cocoa closed due to a holiday.

COFFEE

* July arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 6.2 cents, or 2.8%, at $2.159 per lb, falling close to the one-month low of $2.1455 hit last week.

* Dealers said the market was heavily influenced by the macroeconomic outlook with the approaching rate hike in the United States and worries about Chinese economic growth boosting the dollar index and driving investors to reduce risk.

* The Brazilian real traded at its weakest level against the dollar since mid-March, potentially boosting hedging from farmers there.BRL=

SUGAR

* July raw sugar SBc1 ​settled down 0.3 cent, or 1.6%, at 18.85 cents per lb, hitting the lowest price since March 18 earlier in the session at 18.69 cents.

* Dealers said the commodities complex, including agriculture, is seen suffering this week as funds adjust allocation.

* "The net effect of the concern over slowing growth and now monetary brakes being applied will cool the ardor of the funds and we have already seen that the spec position in ag futures is right on the edge of breaking the uptrend in place since the beginning of March," said Michael McDougall at Paragon Global Markets.

* Deliveries of raw sugar on the expiry of the May contract reached 3,573 lots, or 181,500 tonnes, ICE said.

COCOA

* July New York cocoa CCc2 settled up $37, or 1.4%, to $2,604 a tonne, continuing to recover from a nearly two-month low hit last week.

* Dealers said the trends were now up on the daily charts, although still mixed on the weekly charts.

* Rainfall was below average last week in most of Ivory Coast's cocoa-growing regions but remained adequate for the development of the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said on Monday.

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

