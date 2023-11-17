SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls nearly 3% on Brazil weather forecasts

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell nearly 3% on Friday as improved weather forecasts for Brazil harden bets that the world's biggest producer will churn out a bumper crop next year.

Cocoa, meanwhile, headed back towards record highs.

COFFEE

* Dealers said Brazil's coffee regions received some rain in the past two days, though it was poorly distributed. From this weekend, however, the forecast is for downpours more beneficial to crop development.

* Against that, the market remains underpinned by near-term supply tightness, with certified exchange stocks at their lowest for at least 24 years, and all eyes are on fresh coffee starting to arrive at ICE warehouses for grading.

* January robusta coffee LRCc2 fell 2.3% to $2,508 a metric ton after setting a two-month high on Thursday.

COCOA

* The cocoa market continues to derive support from a steep fall in supply from top producers Ivory Coast and Ghana, with concern now growing over falling output in smaller African growers such as Nigeria.

* March New York cocoa CCc2 rose 0.7% to $4,073 a metric ton.

SUGAR

* Ukraine has increased exports of sugar this year even though its Black Sea ports are blocked because of the conflict with Russia, Ukrainian agricultural business association UCAB said.

* March raw sugar SBc1 was little changed at 27.21 cents per lb.

(Reporting by Maytaal Angel Editing by David Goodman )

((maytaal.angel@thomsonreuters.com(00442075429105)(Reuters Messaging: maytaal.angel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net) ))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.