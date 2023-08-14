SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls more than 3% to lowest level in nearly 7 months

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/LUC GNAGO

August 14, 2023 — 03:38 pm EDT

Written by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt for Reuters ->

Adds comments on coffee, sugar; includes closing prices

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures fell more than 3% on Monday to the lowest prices in nearly seven months amid weak technical signs and a falling Brazilian currency, while London cocoa rose with the market showing signs of resuming its recent uptrend.

COFFEE

* December arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 5.1 cents, or 3.2%, at $1.526 per lb, after earlier hitting the lowest level since mid-January at $1.507/lb.

* Dealers noted good flow of supplies to the market and the weakness of Brazil's real currency BRL=, which adds to selling pressure as it boosts gains in local currency terms for producers in the world's top grower.

* "We had the real falling early, then we broke some key support levels," said a broker.

* They said there was also some risk-off selling due to concerns over China's economy.

* November robusta coffee LRCc2 fell $82, or 3.3%, to $2,435 a metric ton.

* El Nino's dry weather threatens to further dent robusta coffee production in Indonesia after excessive rains dragged down output to its lowest level in more than a decade.

COCOA

* December London cocoa LCCc2 rose 39 pounds, or 1.5%, to 2,676 pounds per ton, although prices remained well below last week's 46-year high of 2,759 pounds.

* Dealers said the market was showing signs of moving back up again after absorbing some profit-taking by funds who have scaled back long positions in both London and New York cocoa.

* Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast had reached 2.299 million tons by Aug. 13 since the start of the season on Oct. 1, down 4.3% from the same period last season.

* December New York cocoa CCc2 rose $40, or 1.2%, to $3,397 a ton.

SUGAR

* October raw sugar SBc1 settled down 0.28 cent, or 1.2%, at 24.05 cents per lb.

* Dealers said concern about weak demand was helping to keep a lid on prices while the market remained underpinned by the prospect of a global deficit in the upcoming 2023/24 season.

* They noted forecasts for rains in Brazil that could hamper harvesting around Aug. 20.

* A global sugar deficit of 2.1 million metric tons is expected in the upcoming 2023/24 season, according to the median forecast of a Reuters poll of 11 traders and analysts.

* October white sugar LSUc1 fell $2.20, or 0.3%, to $694.90 a ton.

($1 = 0.7913 pound)

(Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira in New York and Nigel Hunt in London Editing by Susan Fenton and Matthew Lewis)

