SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls more than 3%; raw sugar little changed

NEW YORK/LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE fell more than 3% on Monday as speculators cut their long position in the beans and hot, warm weather in Brazil is seen speeding up harvest kick-off.

Raw sugar futures where little changed, despite heavy losses in crude oil and commodity markets linked to a coronavirus lockdown in Shanghai. O/RMKTS/GLOB

COFFEE

* May arabica coffee KCc1 fell 7.3 cents, or 3.3%, to $2.1455 per lb​​.

* Dealers said the market was on the defensive, with funds scaling back long positions in arabica coffee.

* There was also chat of a possible early harvest of Brazil's 2022 coffee crop as dry, hot weather is seen speeding up fruit maturation, analyst Pharos Consultancy said in a report.

* After ample rains in January and February the weather has been drier-than-normal over Brazil coffee areas in March.

* May robusta coffee LRCc1 fell $8, or 0.4%, to $2,140 a tonne.

SUGAR

* May raw sugar SBc1 fell 0.02 cents, or 0.1%, to 19.59 cents per lb.

* Dealers said that an improving outlook for production in India ensured the market has sufficient supplies this season, with a potential cap on exports unlikely to have a significant impact.

* India plans to restrict sugar exports for the first time in six years to prevent a surge in domestic prices.

* "The proposed export quota is higher than the government's expectations of around 7.5 million tonnes of sugar exports for the current year and hence may not provide significant support to sugar prices in the immediate term," ING said in a note.

* Brazil crushed 91% less sugarcane in March as mills are taking longer to boost processing.

* May white sugar LSUc1 fell $7.90, or 1.4%, to $554.80 a tonne.

COCOA

* May London cocoa LCCc1 rose 26 pounds, or 1.5%, to 1,749 pounds per tonne​.

* Dealers noted the market continued to derive support from tightening global supplies driven partly by a decline in production in second-largest grower Ghana.

* Port arrivals in top grower Ivory Coast, however, continue to run above last season's pace.

* May New York cocoa CCc1 rose $40, or 1.6%, to $2,602 a tonne.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Nigel Hunt

