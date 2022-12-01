Commodities

SOFTS-Arabica coffee falls more than 2%, sugar little changed

December 01, 2022 — 02:09 pm EST

NEW YORK/LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Arabica coffee futures on ICE were lower on Thursday as the market resumed a prolonged downtrend after a recent rally, while sugar prices were little changed.

COFFEE

* March arabica coffee KCc2 settled down 4.15 cents, or 2.4%, at $1.6575 per lb. The market had earlier risen to a four-week high of $1.7435.

* Dealers said the market remained focussed on the outlook for next year's crop in Brazil, with forecasts for a potentially large harvest sending prices down to a 16-month low last month.

* Some concerns about the production outlook helped to fuel a short-term rebound but many still expect a bumper crop.

* Strong Brazilian production is likely to create a global surplus and drive down the New York price next year, Roberto Velez, manager of Colombia's National Federation of Coffee Growers, said.

* A continued rise in exchange arabica stocks also remained a bearish influence on prices.

* ICE certified coffee rose to 605,192 bags on Dec. 1st, well above a 23-year low of 382,695 bags set on Nov. 3. There were 452,855 bags pending grading.

* January robusta coffee LRCc1 rose $5, or 0.3%, at $1,892 a tonne.

* Coffee prices in Vietnam remained flat on Thursday from a week ago, traders said on Thursday.

SUGAR

* March raw sugar SBc1 was little changed at 19.62 cents per lb.

* The market remained underpinned by a prolonged period of rain in Brazil's south and southeastern regions that is expected to hurt cane harvest progress and also impact sugar loading operations in Paranagua, the country's No. 2 port.

* Brazil exported 4.07 million tonnes of sugar in November, 53% more than a year ago and the highest monthly volume of the year.

* March white sugar LSUc1 was little changed at $538.40 a tonne.

COCOA

* March New York cocoa CCc2 settled up $21, or 0.8%, to $2,519 a tonne.

* The market was underpinned by an upward revision to the International Cocoa Organization's global deficit forecast for the 2021/22 season.

* March London cocoa LCCc2 fell 18 pounds, or 0.9%, to 1,980 pounds per tonne​, partly owing to the strength of sterling.

